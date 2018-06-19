Council approves Apache Junction city budget

The Apache Junction City Council has given formal approval to the city budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The council conducted its final public hearing on the budget Monday, June 18, voting unanimously to approve the spending plan.

The budget reflects a general fund increase of about 3 percent over last year, “a reflection of some overall economic growth, an increase in costs associated with the public safety personnel retirement system, the re-plastering of the pool deck at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center and the addition of a second household hazardous waste collection day,” city officials stated in a release.

The release continued: “The city continues to improve roads – major projects on Broadway and Baseline were completed in 2017-18 – with the .2 percent sales tax.

“The City Council continues to prioritize public safety, economic development and strengthening operations citywide. The general fund budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year amounts to $28,900,895, a 3.1 percent increase over 2017-18.”

Paper copies of the budget can be reviewed at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

