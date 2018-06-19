Council approves Apache Junction city budget

The budget approved this week by the Apache Junction City Council reflects an increase in costs associated with the public safety personnel retirement system, the re-plastering of the pool deck at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center and the addition of a second household hazardous waste collection day, city officials stated in a release. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction City Council has given formal approval to the city budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The council conducted its final public hearing on the budget Monday, June 18, voting unanimously to approve the spending plan.

The budget reflects a general fund increase of about 3 percent over last year, “a reflection of some overall economic growth, an increase in costs associated with the public safety personnel retirement system, the re-plastering of the pool deck at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center and the addition of a second household hazardous waste collection day,” city officials stated in a release.

The release continued: “The city continues to improve roads – major projects on Broadway and Baseline were completed in 2017-18 – with the .2 percent sales tax.

“The City Council continues to prioritize public safety, economic development and strengthening operations citywide. The general fund budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year amounts to $28,900,895, a 3.1 percent increase over 2017-18.”

Paper copies of the budget can be reviewed at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

