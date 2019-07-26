Copy and printing services contract extended for City of Apache Junction

A contract amendment for copier and printer services was recently approved by the Apache Junction City Council.

The council in a consent agenda July 16 voted to approve the first amendment to the professional services agreement for copier purchase and managed print services with Arizona Office Technologies for a period of one year.

The city on Aug. 2, 2016 entered into a three-year professional services agreement with Arizona Office Technologies to assist in a comprehensive purchase of citywide copiers and managed print services in a state of Arizona contract. The agreement included the option to renew or extend the agreement annually for an additional two years, Heather Hodgman, public works management analyst, said in a memo to the council.

“The amendment will cover managed print services, which includes copiers and printers, on a monthly basis, parts, labor, service and toner for an approximate amount of $40,000,” she said in the memo.

Print services are estimated at $1,365 a month with 50,000 black-and-white prints and 9,000 color prints included, with additional costs for overages, according to a document from Matthew Schmeltzle, senior major account manager for Arizona Office Technologies.

