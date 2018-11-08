Controlled demolition slated for Magma Copper smelter chimney stack in Superior

Controlled demolition of the Magma Copper smelter complex is the latest phase in Resolution Copper’s reclamation project at its West Plant site in Superior.

All smelter buildings have been demolished and cleanup of contaminated waste materials is ongoing. A target date of Saturday, Nov. 10, has been set for controlled demolition of the 293-foot chimney stack, according to a release.

“Optimal weather conditions are required for demolition, so postponement due to weather or other factors is a possibility. If all requirements are met on Nov. 10, stack demolition will be carried out between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.,” according to the release.

