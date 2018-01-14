Contract for Broadway, Southern roadwork to be considered at Jan. 16 Apache Junction council meeting

Awarding Viasun Corp. $330,620.42 for street maintenance work on select portions of Broadway Avenue and Southern Avenue is to be considered in the consent agenda at the Tuesday, Jan. 16, Apache Junction City Council meeting. It starts at 7 p.m in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
“The project consists of slurry seal work on portions of Broadway (Meridian Drive to Idaho Road) and Southern (Winchester Road to Cortez Road) avenues,” Shane Kiesow, public works manager, said in a Dec. 18 memo to the council. “Specific work will entail the application of a new wearing surface (slurry seal), applying new striping and raising of surface utilities where applicable. Work would be scheduled during the day only. Majority of the work and related lane closures would (be) less than a week and be during business hours only sometime within the months of March, April or May. It is anticipated temporary closures to adjacent residential and commercial properties will last approximately 20 minutes as maintenance equipment passes and surface is prepared to support vehicular traffic.”
The budgeted work is included in the fiscal year 2017-18 street maintenance plan, which was discussed at the April 3 city council work session.
Also on the agenda, at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, is consideration of approval of Resolution No. 17-32 on an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County defining responsibilities of each party for road maintenance of Superstition Mountain Drive, South Mountain View Road and Southern Avenue.
“The specific streets identified are either ‘scalloped’ streets, where one jurisdiction owns one half while another jurisdiction owns the other half, or are small segments that are surrounded by the majority of the other jurisdiction,” Mr. Kiesow said in a Dec. 18 memo to the council. “This agreement would specifically add consistency in street maintenance contributing to street quality, street beautification and safety such as through uniform street striping/markings and also add savings to both jurisdictions on maintenance-mobilization costs.”
The terms of the agreement include:
Pinal County agrees to provide regular and routine roadway maintenance on the portions of the roadways within the city of Apache Junction jurisdiction. This includes:
A. Superstition Mountain Drive, U.S. Highway 60 to approximately 300 feet north.
B. Mountain View Road, U.S. 60 to 32nd Avenue.
C. Tomahawk Road, U.S. 60 to approximately 615 feet north.
The city of Apache Junction agrees to widen and provide regular and routine roadway maintenance on portions of the roadways known as Southern Avenue, Delaware Drive to Ironwood Drive, and provide routine roadway maintenance to Southern Avenue from Mariposa Road to Tomahawk Road lying within Pinal County’s jurisdiction.