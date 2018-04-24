Consumers to receive $130K in restitution from ABC Nissan for false practices

Hundreds of Arizona consumers who purchased cars from ABC Nissan will receive up to $130,000 in restitution as part of a settlement with the Phoenix auto dealer for its reported false practices.
“When Arizonans shop for a car, they deserve an honest, transparent, and fair car buying experience,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a prepared statement. “Advertising fake prices and falsifying consumer information on credit applications are completely unacceptable practices.”
The state’s complaint alleged ABC Nissan previously engaged in false advertising practices, including internet advertising, listing vehicles at prices that included all possible rebates and excluded mandatory dealer “add-ons” that were already applied to the vehicles, according to a press release.
ABC Nissan allegedly previously misrepresented consumers’ financial information on loan applications to obtain financing for vehicle purchases, detailed the release.
Although ABC Nissan reportedly has changed some of its practices after becoming aware of the Attorney General’s investigation the dealership will pay consumers restitution under the settlement resolving the complaint, the release said.
The settlement requires court approval before it is final, but if the court approves the consent decree, consumers who believe they are eligible for restitution will have 90 days from that date to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
Consumers believed to be victims of consumer fraud from ABC Nissan should contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763; in Tucson at 520-628-6648; or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.
A consumer complaint can also be filed at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.
