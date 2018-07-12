Construction planned on 16th Avenue, driveway on Apache Trail

Construction is planned on 16th Avenue beginning Tuesday, July 17, to construct a sidewalk ramp and a new crosswalk near Imagine Preparatory School.

The construction will require a single lane restriction on westbound 16th Avenue during the week-long project, according to a release.

Also next week, the shared driveway between Discount Tire and Village Inn along Apache Trail will be replaced. That will also lead to a single lane restriction on eastbound Apache Trail during the construction, which will be on Wednesday and Thursday, July 18 and 19.

