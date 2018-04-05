Construction begins at State Route 88 roundabout at Superstition Boulevard

(Graphic courtesy of ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is converting the existing intersection of State Route 88 and Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction into a roundabout and repaving the intersection at Idaho Road one block to the south.

The new roundabout is slated to improve drivers’ lines -of sight for traffic merging onto and off of the highway and increase safety, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Workers have begun to remove vegetation at the southeast corner of State Route 88 and Superstition Boulevard. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

Construction also includes drainage improvements and new turnouts within the project area. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2018.

A temporary 30-day closure of the intersection at Superstition Boulevard will be required during mid-summer. ADOT will accommodate travel through the area with detours with signage. Access to properties will be maintained at all times, however traffic may be restricted during construction.

Construction includes the following:

  • Convert the intersection at SR 88 and Superstition Boulevard into a roundabout.
  • Realign SR 88 and widen Superstition Boulevard to match the roundabout configuration.
  • Reconstruct turnouts to accommodate the new intersection.
  • Install lighting.
  • Reroute Goldfield Wash around the new roadway.
  • Construct onsite drainage.
  • Install new signs and striping.
  • Repave the intersection at Idaho Road.

For more information, email Coralie Cole, community relations project manager, at ccole@azdot.gov; call 602-501-4899; or go to https://www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/state-route-88-roundabout-at-superstition-boulevard.

