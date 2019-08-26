Congressman Gosar office hours in Apache Junction postponed

Congressman Paul Gosar serves constituents in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District. (Courtesy of http://gosar.house.gov/)

Congressman Paul Gosar’s staff has informed Pinal County Supervisor Todd House’s office that their scheduled visit on Friday, Aug. 30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Gosar were to hold office hours 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at 575 N. Idaho Road No. 101 in Apache Junction. Citizens who attend the office hours could raise any concern they may have about federal and state topics, according to a release.

Get to the know the congressman’s staff. Receive help from federal agencies — such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration and Internal Revenue Service, the release stated.

Call 480-882-2697 for more information.

