Community Resource Center in Apache Junction moving across the parking lot

The Community Resource Center in Apache Junction is celebrating two years of operation and is now making a move — across the parking lot.

Although it’s been a collaborative effort in the community, the Genesis Project has played host to the center since its inception and taken the lead role in pushing this valuable service, ensuring information is available to all members of the community, according to a release.

With the support of the Genesis Project, the Community Resource Center is moving across the parking lot to a new home at 564 N. Idaho Rd., Suite 11.

The new location will provide two spacious rooms for expanded service to the community while also providing a more private space for more personal discussions, the release states.

Additional services will also be made available in this location, including a clothing closet, personal items, such as food for pets, a computer with internet access for job searches and resume building. Also planned is a mini post office so homeless residents have an address to gain access to benefits and employment.

Agencies wishing to have space at the expanded Community Resource Center should email Heather Patel at hpatel@ajcity.net. With the new location, the center will open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when a service provider is scheduled.

The schedule will be posted on the center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AJCommunityResource.

