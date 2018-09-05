Community invited to Apache Junction transportation plan meetings

Apache Junction residents are invited to the Multi-Generational Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, for an open house as the city continues to develop its first active transportation plan.

Residents are encouraged to attend the second community meeting and open house from 6 to 8 p.m. in room B-117 at the MGC, 1035 N. Idaho Road, in Apache Junction.

The plan will help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and other modes of non-vehicular transportation.

Future events include:

Festival of the Superstitions: Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Community Informational Meeting No. 3: Multi-Generational Center; 1035 N. Idaho Rd. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14



The following link provides more information and project schedule for the Active Transportation Plan ajcity.net/914/ATP or go to the city webpage and search for Active Transportation Plan.

Any questions related to the plan should be directed to 480-474-5082.

