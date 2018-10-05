Community comes through for Apache Junction Food Bank

It took just 48 hours for the community to come through with enough money to repair the Apache Junction Food Bank’s 16-foot, refrigerated truck.

Individuals, businesses and civic groups Valleywide donated more than $3,500 to fix the truck after its drive shaft dropped out on University Drive in Mesa Tuesday morning. There was food inside the truck, officials stated in a release.

The repair, towing and rental of a temporary truck was estimated to cost slightly more than $3,500 – more than the food bank could pay. When word got out by various means, the money was collected by the middle of the day Thursday.

“The response is stunning – people gave $5, $20, $50 and $500, and we will be sharing some of the donor news soon,” Executive Director Jo Hurns stated in the release. “But we are grateful and simply blown away. What is enthralling – just powerful – are the stories from people we helped at some point in their lives or are helping now.

“There are so many threads on the AJ Discussion and Chat’s site that you can’t read them through your tears. Really honest stuff people are putting out there. We want to thank all of you who rallied around us the past 3 days.”

The truck serves the largest food bank in the East Valley running about 60 miles a day, six days a week. It collects more than 900,000 pounds of food a year from more than a dozen stores throughout Apache Junction and Mesa, according to officials.

“United Food Bank stepped up immediately and offered the use of one of their trucks with refrigeration for the interim,” the release stated, adding the AJ food bank truck is at a local shop and should be back on the road late next week.

Ms. Hurns said the 35-year-old nonprofit will earmark any funds left over from the effort to the capital campaign to replace the truck, which has 220,000 miles on it. That effort begins in the spring.

The Food Bank relies on individual donations, some grants, food drives and its 150 volunteers who give 14,000 hours a year to provide for the hungry.

For more information, go to ajfoodbank.org.

