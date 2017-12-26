Community Alliance Against Family Abuse helps survivors

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.
Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, based in Apache Junction, provides comprehensive services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Pinal and eastern Maricopa counties. CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support. We offer a 16-bed crisis shelter, support groups, one-on-one counseling, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, awareness and education activities and more.
What is your website and contact information?: Website: www.caafaaz.org; Phone: 480-982-0205; Address: 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D, Apache Junction, AZ 85120; e-mail: doriant@caafaaz.org; Facebook: www.facebook.com/caafaaz; Twitter: www.twitter.com/caafa_az
What did members accomplish in 2017?: CAAFA is direct service organization, versus a membership organization. So far in 2017, we have housed 105 domestic and sexual violence survivors (adults and children) in our crisis shelter, and provided advocacy and support to more than 350 survivors in the community. Over 90 percent of CAAFA’s clients are low-income, and CAAFA provides all of our services free of cost.
Did membership increase in 2017? Why or why not?: CAAFA’s participant numbers in 2017 have remained pretty consistent from prior years. We have grown the team so we expect service numbers to increase in 2018.
What is your goal for 2018?: 2018 will be the first full year of implementation for CAAFA’s three year “2020 Strategic Plan.” Our goals include:
•Diversify funding and achieve increased financial sustainability
•Augment services to reflect innovative practices and the diversity of the community
•Increase awareness of CAAFA and our programs
•Focus on staff health, development, and workplace satisfaction
•Enhance community partnerships
In addition, 2018 is CAAFA’s 20th anniversary. Our goal surrounding this important milestone is to generate awareness and connect even more community members to the important cause of domestic and sexual violence.
What needs does the group have for 2018?: Community members in Apache Junction and CAAFA’s entire service area provide tremendous support with donations of tangible items for our participants—blankets, diapers, toiletries, etc. These will remain a need in 2018, and we believe our generous donors will continue to help us meet this need. In addition, we anticipate a greater need for monetary support as we seek to reach even more survivors in the community. To help us meet this need, individuals and families can donate to CAAFA and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their Arizona taxes through the Arizona Tax Credit (https://www.caafaaz.org/tax-credit), and local businesses can provide vital support through sponsorships and monetary gifts.
Upcoming event:
•CAAFA’s Gold Nugget Trail Run and Family Fun Day is on St. Patrick’s Day. New this year, the event will have a family friendly festival during and after the 10K and 5K runs so community members of all ages can join the fun. It is 7 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Prospector Park: 3015 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; (http://www.goldnuggettrailrun.com/).
Editor’s note: Danielle Webster is the grants manager at CAAFA.