Committee approves SRP’s proposed Southeast Power Link project

The Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee has recommended approval of a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for a Salt River Project power line project in the Southeast Valley.

The committee’s unanimous approval Tuesday, Sept. 11, is a milestone for the proposed Southeast Power Link project, which includes 7 miles of new overhead 230-kilovolt power lines, according to a release from SRP.

A half-mile of the proposed route will be located in Queen Creek and the remainder in Mesa. The project also includes a new 230/69-kV receiving station.

“The Southeast Power Link project will help SRP provide needed electricity for anticipated residential, commercial and industrial customer growth in the general area east of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport,” the release stated.

Several technology companies have expressed interest in locating operations in the area, which includes the Elliot Road Technology Corridor and other areas in the vicinity of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

By siting the new infrastructure now, SRP officials stated they can coordinate with other infrastructure projects planned for the region such as airport expansion and new State Route 24 freeway construction.

“The approval of the CEC application is a positive step forward for SRP to help prepare this growing region for its future as a leading employment and technology hub and as a thriving residential community,” stated Grant Smedley, SRP project manager and director of Power Delivery Engineering. “We appreciate the support and cooperation from the city of Mesa, town of Queen Creek, and landowners and stakeholders in this area in establishing the recommended route for the project.”

Over the past several months, SRP conducted a public outreach effort that included meetings with municipalities, agencies, land owners and other stakeholders.

In addition, SRP conducted a public open house on May 14 to solicit comments on potential route options from local residents and businesses.

The next step is for the Arizona Corporation Commission to consider the application at a regularly scheduled open meeting.

