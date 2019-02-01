Commercial rezoning sought for Prickly Pear RV Park in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Planning Commission decided recently the municipality should initiate a rezoning of a recreational vehicle park to allow commercial uses and remove a billboard.

Prickly Pear RV Park, 1630 W. Apache Trail, would be rezoned from Recreational Vehicle Park to Old West Commercial by Planned Development, Kelsey Schattnik, planning intern, said at the commission’s Jan. 22 meeting.

“The planning staff sees this as an opportunity to eliminate two nonconforming uses on the property, one of which is the billboard and one of which is the RV park, because the RV park is not 10 acres in size — it’s actually just under two — and to allow for future commercial development on the property,” Ms. Schattnik said to the commission.

The billboard is on the southeast corner of the T-shaped property, along Apache Trail.

Old West Commercial by Planned Development is generally for commercial uses in the downtown transition area. A planned development overlay is generally for site and building design flexibility, Ms. Schattnik said.

New billboards are prohibited in the City of Apache Junction, officials said.

“They approached the city and the city’s mutual interest was the removal of the billboard… In the sign code, any new billboard is prohibited. So, when rezonings have taken place in the past — or conditional-use permits — part of those negotiations were to remove a billboard as part of a [planned development] overlay,” Development Services Director Larry Kirch said to the commission.

Vice Chairman Peter Heck asked if the city plans to rezone other Recreational Vehicle Park zoned parcels in the area to Old West Commercial.

“Unless it comes up in the General Plan process, the staff doesn’t have a proposal to, for example, change the other three RVP properties that you are seeing on the map in front of you,” Mr. Kirch said.

The commission voted unanimously to direct city staff to initiate the rezoning for Prickly Pear RV Park.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com