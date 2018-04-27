Commercial Metals Company breaking ground for CMC Steel Arizona spooler expansion

Commercial Metals Company breaks ground on a 63,000-square-foot expansion to create spooled rebar at CMC Steel Arizona, an “environmentally responsible” micro mill in southeast Mesa.
The company is investing in a spooler to produce hot-rolled, spooled rebar at its 260-acre campus located 11444 E. Germann Road.
This will be CMC’s second spooler operation in the country, according to a press release, noting the first was recently built at their new micro mill in Durant, Oklahoma.
“CMC Steel’s commitment to innovation and new technology makes them a leader in the steel production, fabrication and recycling industry,” Mayor John Giles said in a prepared statement. “We are proud of the work they do here in Mesa and look forward to their continued success.”
CMC Steel Arizona manufactures concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, and steel t-posts produced mainly from recycled scrap metal, the release said. By using recycled scrap as their raw material instead of virgin natural resources, CMC is reducing the need for mining of natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions by 58 percent.
CMC opened their “green” steel micro mill in Mesa in 2009. This Electric Arc Furnace micro mill uses a continuous technology and is the first of its type to be successfully operated in the U.S., stated the release.
The technology is also used at the mill in Durant. More than 400,000 tons of scrap metal recycled each year into steel bar products at the Arizona site is used for construction and fabrication, the release stated.
The Mesa operation has grown since it opened with an anticipated workforce of up to 200. CMC now employs more than 260 on-site, with the fabrication facility and West Region leadership office, and have another 20 indirect employees, working for vendors, at the facility.
The company plans to begin shipping spooled rebar from its Mesa location next spring.
“We are excited to expand our capabilities to produce and sell spooled rebar from our operations here in Mesa. The micro mill technology lends itself well to spooled rebar production as CMC remains committed to supporting and servicing the concrete reinforcing industry with new and innovative products,” said Barbara Smith, president of Commercial Metals Company, in a prepared statement.
“I’m thrilled to see one of Mesa’s largest industrial businesses expand their facility. The fact that they are growing their footprint, and keeping in tune with changes in technology, show that Mesa and the Germann Road Industrial Corridor will be their home from now and well into the future. I’m happy that we have the opportunity to share their success,” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said in a prepared statement.
Founded in 1915, Commercial Metals Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas and is a global low costs metal recycling, manufacturing, fabricating and trading enterprise, noted the release.
