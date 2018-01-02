Combining sewer district lots at 5661 S. Ironwood Drive to be discussed Jan. 9, Feb. 6

A rezoning request by Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1 to rezone and combine three lots of a combined +/- 97.18 acres at 5661 S. Ironwood Drive will be discussed at meetings Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, according to a public notice.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and the Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, both in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agendas will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Darron Anglin, sewer district manager, is requesting the rezoning for the property southeast of South Ironwood Drive and West Guadalupe Avenue, from B-5 (Industrial) and RS-GR (General Rural Low Density Single-Family Detached Residential) to PI/PD (Public and Institutional by Planned Development), for the purpose of correctly zoning the existing property and expanding wastewater-related services. Case file PZ-5-17, which has been advertised for public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Danielle Jordan, planning intern, at 480-474-5085.