Code of conduct document sought for Apache Junction council, commissions

A code of conduct with sections on social media and cellphones applicable to the Apache Junction City Council, boards and commissions members is being drafted.

The council on Jan. 15 voted unanimously to direct city staff members to prepare the document.

“When we became a city, there was no Internet or Facebook — there was no means of communications like that before. Many cities and counties have had to go to set in similar codes of conduct as part of the city direction for the boards and that,” Councilwoman Gail Evans said at the council’s Jan. 15 meeting.

“I’d like to give direction to staff — if everyone’s agreeable — to look into this to see … what we would like to have as a code of conduct for us,” she said.

Council members tried unsuccessfully to pass a code of conduct four years ago, Councilwoman Robin Barker said.

“I got shot down big time because everybody felt that their ‘mama’ — and I’m quoting two people — had already taught them well enough,” she said.

“I think this is part of our professional growth. We are no longer a baby city. We are growing. We want to be considered professional throughout our county and throughout our state. This is part of being professional,” she said, adding that she is in favor of Apache Junction having a code of conduct.

The previous code of conduct discussion had included a section on cell phones, which Mayor Jeff Serdy said he disagreed with.

“When cell phones first came out and you went to a meeting and you saw somebody on it, you were like ‘Oh my God, that guy’s on his phone over there. He’s not even paying attention.’ Now it’s kind of commonplace that you’re kind of not doing your job unless you’re checking in on different things on the cellphone. I see that everywhere I go,” he said.

“I hope not. I hope you’re wrong. I think it’s rude,” Councilwoman Barker said.

“Every board that I go to, there’s people just checking in, they’re talking to their staff. So things like that should be addressed, but not banned,” Mayor Serdy said.

The council at work sessions on Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 2015, discussed having a code of conduct, according to agendas at ajcity.net. A red-line version of a draft in the latter agenda stated “Everyone attending council meetings will turn off all cell phones. If an imminent emergency or serious family matter is anticipated, cell phones may be set on vibrate.”

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com