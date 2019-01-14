Code of conduct, alleged commissioner conflicts of interest before Apache Junction City Council Jan. 15

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Jan. 15 will discuss removing two volunteers from city commissions who are alleged to have conflicts of interest when dealing with a local restaurant. The council is also slated to discuss creating a code of conduct applicable to the council, board and commission members.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The council is to discuss the removal of Steve Kridler from the planning and zoning commission and Braden Biggs from the board of adjustment.

Mr. Kridler and Mr. Biggs may be removed if they do not communicate their recusal in writing by Jan. 17 from any current or future matter involving the Hitching Post and/or its owner, Mehmood Mohiuddin.

The possible revocation of a conditional use permit for outdoor entertainment activities at Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail, will be heard by the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission in 2019 after hearings are held with the board of adjustment over other matters.

The Apache Junction City Council last summer granted a permit to Mr. Mohiuddin to conduct certain outdoor entertainment activities, subject to conditions of approval, some of which were time sensitive.

In other business Jan. 15, the council is slated to:

Select a vice mayor.

Present a plaque to outgoing Councilman Dave Waldron, acknowledging his years of service to the City of Apache Junction.

Administer the oaths of office to Mayor-elect Jeff Serdy and council-members-elect Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi and Robert Schroeder.

Discuss and consider a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Corp. for an event Saturday, Jan. 26, at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail.

Discuss and consider the proposed Active Transportation Plan.

Hear a presentation by Sharon Stinard of the Apache Junction Focal Point Committee to introduce ideas for a 2022 100-year Founders Day Celebration.

Consider approving extinguishments on portions of public roadway easements on Acacia Road from Pioneer Street to Smoketree Street and Pioneer Street from Cortez Road to Acacia Road.

Discuss and direct city staff members on creating a code of conduct applicable to the council and city board and commission members.

Discuss and direct city staff members on amending the Apache Junction City Code under zoning review and subdivision fees.

