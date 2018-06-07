Club invites public to meet mayoral, council candidates

Apache Junction residents who want to meet and learn more about the candidates running for local office will have an opportunity to do so next week.

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will be the host for a meet and greet for the candidates who are running for Apache Junction City Council and mayor. It will begin 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, with the opportunity to participate in a social hour and meal, according to a release, and continue until 8 p.m. at the Mirage Sports Grill at 725 W. Apache Trail.

Those attending will be able to speak one on one with the candidates, the release stated.

“The Superstition Mountain Republican Club invites all those in the area wishing to know more about how these candidates would handle the issues facing our city to attend” the 90-minute event, according to the GOP club. “Plan your questions now and bring them to the meet and greet to become a more informed citizen.”

For more information, contact Judy Novalsky at jnovalsky@gmail.com.

