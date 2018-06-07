Club invites public to meet mayoral, council candidates

Jun 7th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Candidates for municipal offices in Apache Junction will meet voters Thursday, June 14. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)

Apache Junction residents who want to meet and learn more about the candidates running for local office will have an opportunity to do so next week.

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will be the host for a meet and greet for the candidates who are running for Apache Junction City Council and mayor. It will begin 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, with the opportunity to participate in a social hour and meal, according to a release, and continue until 8 p.m. at the Mirage Sports Grill at 725 W. Apache Trail.

Those attending will be able to speak one on one with the candidates, the release stated.

“The Superstition Mountain Republican Club invites all those in the area wishing to know more about how these candidates would handle the issues facing our city to attend” the 90-minute event, according to the GOP club. “Plan your questions now and bring them to the meet and greet to become a more informed citizen.”

For more information, contact Judy Novalsky at jnovalsky@gmail.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie