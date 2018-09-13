Closed-door executive sessions slated by Apache Junction City Council

The Apache Junction City Council is to meet in closed-door executive sessions Sept. 17-18 in part for legal advice on contracts.

The meetings are at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the city council’s conference room, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The council, according to the agenda, is to:

discuss or consult with city attorneys for purposes of legal advice.

discuss or consult with city attorneys in order to consider its position and instruct its attorneys regarding the city council’s position regarding contracts that are the subject of negotiations, in pending or contemplated litigation or in settlement discussions conducted in order to avoid or resolve litigation.

State law allows the meetings per Arizona Revised Statutes 38-431.03, which states, in part, that upon a public majority vote of the members constituting a quorum, a public body may hold an executive session. It goes on to list seven subsections detailing the types of meetings that may be held, according to azleg.gov.

