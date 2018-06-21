City urges caution next week along section of Phelps Drive

Jun 21st, 2018 · by · Comments:

Work will occur next week along Phelps Drive south of Apache Trail. (File Photo)

Repair and improvement work is scheduled for a drainage channel along Phelps Drive south of Apache Trail Monday-Friday, June 25-29.

Work will result in restricting the width of the travel lanes on Phelps Drive between Rosal Avenue and Broadway Avenue, city officials stated in a release.

Work is planned 6 a.m.-5 p.m.  Monday through Friday.

“This is not a full road closure, but a sidewalk closure will occur on the east side of Phelps Drive during construction,” the release stated.

“Please take extra time, caution, slow down and obey traffic control signage and barricading for your own safety along with those of the workers when navigating this area.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie