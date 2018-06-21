City urges caution next week along section of Phelps Drive

Repair and improvement work is scheduled for a drainage channel along Phelps Drive south of Apache Trail Monday-Friday, June 25-29.

Work will result in restricting the width of the travel lanes on Phelps Drive between Rosal Avenue and Broadway Avenue, city officials stated in a release.

Work is planned 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This is not a full road closure, but a sidewalk closure will occur on the east side of Phelps Drive during construction,” the release stated.

“Please take extra time, caution, slow down and obey traffic control signage and barricading for your own safety along with those of the workers when navigating this area.”

