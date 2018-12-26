City sponsors holiday tree recycling

The city of Apache Junction is participating in a Christmas tree recycling effort by providing two free drop-off points.

The sites available to accept trees for recycling will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off through Sunday, Feb. 3.

They are at Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave., and Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees.

Flocked trees will not be accepted because the flocking does not break down in the environment, according to a city release.

For questions about the program, contact the Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

