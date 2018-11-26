City sets dates for Idaho Road paving project

Work has been scheduled Dec. 4-24 to repave a portion of Idaho Road from Lost Dutchman Boulevard to McKellips Road.

City officials stated in a release that the work will cause the full closure of Idaho Road during the project.

Work will entail the reconstruction of “severely distressed pavement, road base and new pavement striping,” according to the release.

Motorists are directed to use Ironwood Drive to access areas off of McKellips. Access to Prospector Park will be maintained during the project, officials stated, adding signs will remind drivers of detours and access to the park.

All construction is scheduled during daylight hours for the safety of construction workers and traveling public, according to the release.

Any questions about the project should be directed to the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

