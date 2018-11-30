City selects 2 locations for holiday tree recycling program

Apache Junction will have two locations where holiday trees can be recycled beginning Wednesday, Dec. 26.

The sites available to accept trees for recycling will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off.

The recycling effort will continue until Feb. 3 at Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave., and Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.

Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees, according to a release.

“Flocked trees will not be accepted because the flocking does not break down in the environment,” the release stated.

For questions about the program, call the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

