City schedules pickup, drop-off time for local artwork

Nov 29th, 2018

The city of Apache Junction requests that all artists who contributed art for the most recent City Hall and library displays pick up their pieces 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

(Photo/City of Apache Junction)

The city also will be accepting art for the next exhibition at the same time and at the same location – City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-served, content neutral basis, according to a release.

“The city is especially looking for Southwestern-style art, and all artwork must weigh 25 pounds or less and have a wire attached to the back in order to accommodate our art-hanging fixtures,” the release stated.

The city has space for 50 pieces of art, which will be on display for three months.

All artists will be required to sign a release and indemnification agreement in order to participate, according to the city.

For further information, contact Jill Bright at 480-474-5066.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

