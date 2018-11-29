City schedules pickup, drop-off time for local artwork

The city of Apache Junction requests that all artists who contributed art for the most recent City Hall and library displays pick up their pieces 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

The city also will be accepting art for the next exhibition at the same time and at the same location – City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-served, content neutral basis, according to a release.

“The city is especially looking for Southwestern-style art, and all artwork must weigh 25 pounds or less and have a wire attached to the back in order to accommodate our art-hanging fixtures,” the release stated.

The city has space for 50 pieces of art, which will be on display for three months.

All artists will be required to sign a release and indemnification agreement in order to participate, according to the city.

For further information, contact Jill Bright at 480-474-5066.

