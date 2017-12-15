City of Apache Junction’s jobs portal will be down this weekend

The city of Apache Junction’s recruitment website, https://az-apache.civicplushrms.com/Careers/, will not be available beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, through 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.
Civic HR is conducting maintenance on the system, according to a press release.
Jobs listed as of 9 a.m. Dec. 15 included library page, library educator, water district intern, GIS intern and police officer. It also lists volunteer positions needed.
The city of Apache Junction is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin or ancestry, sex, age, religion, veteran status, disability, political affiliation, marital status, genetic information, status as a Registry Identification Cardholder under ARS, or sexual orientation, according to the the city’s website at https://www.ajcity.net/818/Employment.
The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all abilities to use its programs, sites and facilities. Any question about city programs, sites and facilities for people with disabilities should be directed to Bryant Powell, ADA coordinator, via telephone at 480-474-5066, TDD 480-983-0095 or adacoordinator@ajcity.net. Additional information may be found at www.ajcity.net/ada, according to the the city’s website at https://www.ajcity.net/818/Employment.