City of Apache Junction to hold blood drive on Aug. 13

The city of Apache Junction will hold its next blood drive from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Vitalant bloodmobile.

The bloodmobile will be located in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to a press release, reminding donors to bring a photo identification, drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.

There is a great need for type O blood, the release said. The appointment can take up to 50 minutes but actual donation time is approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate.

Those who donate blood through Aug. 28 will receive a voucher for two tickets to the WNBA Phoenix Mercury regular season finale, Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Las Vegas Aces at 1 p.m.

Blood donors who give through Sept. 6 will also be entered to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition, courtesy of the Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

To schedule a donation time, visit bloodhero.com and use sponsor code CityofAJ. Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Aug. 13 and choose a time.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (258-4825).

