City of Apache Junction sets November holiday hours

City of Apache Junction offices and facilities have new hours for the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends this month.

The city will close all administrative offices on Monday, Nov. 12, in honor of Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 22, for the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices are closed on Fridays.

Emergency services through the Apache Junction Police Department will not be impacted by the holidays.

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, is to be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9-Saturday, Nov. 10; and closed Nov. 11-12; open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21; closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23; open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24; and closed Sunday, Nov. 25.

For more information, contact the library at 480-474-8555 or go to ajpl.org.

The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is to be open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Veterans Day, Nov. 10; closed Sunday, Nov. 11; open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12; open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21; closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22; and open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24.

For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/MGC.

The Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave., will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9-10; closed Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12, as the shelter is normally closed on Sundays and Mondays; open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21; closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22; and open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24.

For more information, call the center at 480-983-4405 or visit ajcity.net/PCCC.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.