City of Apache Junction seeks survey help in updating its General Plan

The city of Apache Junction is required to update and adopt its General Plan for the community every 10 years. Local residents can help guide the future of the city by participating in the planning process.

All residents are invited to take a short survey at surveymonkey.com/r/B5HVXH8 to weigh in.

The city has set up a webpage at ajcity.net/gp2020 to explain the plan, its elements, the schedule and adoption, scheduled for August 2020.

For more information about the General Plan, call planner Sidney Urias at 480-474-5087.

