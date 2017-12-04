City of Apache Junction officials to thank residents, businesses for donations

Recognition by the Apache Junction mayor and city council of individuals and/or organizations who have made donations to support city activities, programs and projects is planned at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“The council adopted about 10 months ago a citizens’ recommendation that these recognitions happen during the council meeting. This is the third of those recognitions,” Roger Hacker, of the city’s revenue development program, said at the Sept. 5 city council meeting after the city received a $30,226.46 donation from Apache Greyhound Park. “The city works hand-in-glove with the Friends of Apache Junction, a local nonprofit, to make sure donations can be accepted and can go to the projects that were designated by the donor. And we just want to say ‘thank you.’ Not every donor gets recognized during a council meeting, but that does not mean every donation is not appreciated because every donation allows our community to accomplish goals and do some projects and programs without using tax dollars,” he said.