City of Apache Junction looks to continue housing rehab program

The city of Apache Junction plans to continue its owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program and is applying for federal funds to make available to qualified property owners.

The city is also seeking applicants for the program, which provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, ADA accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues, according to a release.

Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:

Own their home and property for a minimum of one year.

Live within the city limits as a full-time resident.

Are at least 62 years old or have a disability or have children under the age of 18 living in the home

Applications are available:

At ajcity.net/rehab.

For pick-up at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

By mail. Call 480-474-2635 to request a copy.

A Spanish version of the application is also available.

“Privacy is a priority, and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality,” the release stated.

Information about the program including a chart to determine eligibility can be found at ajcity.net/rehab.

Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or visit ajcity.net/rehab.

