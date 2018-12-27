City of Apache Junction engineering fees for new businesses, homes may increase in 2019

Proposed new and increased planning, zoning review and subdivision fees are to be discussed by the Apache Junction City Council at a meeting March 19 and, if approved, would become effective July 1.

“We can only charge what it’s costing us, and a simpler approach might be better,” Larry Kirch, development services director, said at a Dec. 17 council work session.

City staff members compared fees and formulas with those from Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek, he said.

“We haven’t updated these fees in about 12 years, on some of these,” Mr. Kirch said.

One example he gave was for a 103-lot subdivision in Apache Junction being charged $2,350 for on-site engineering fees. Fees for a similar development, but for on-site and off-site engineering fees, the latter which include adjacent roadwork, would have cost $20,590 in Mesa, $19,382 in Gilbert and $18,570 in Queen Creek.

The engineering fee that would have been charged for the 103-lot subdivision fee should be increased to $11,200, Mr. Kirch said.

In a commercial-development example, where there were half-street improvements but no off-site fees assessed, the city charged a business $1,300. On-site and off-site engineering fees would have cost $8,520 in Mesa, $3,995 in Gilbert and $4,500 in Queen Creek. The cost for that commercial development would be $4,330 under the new proposed fees, he said.

“Looking at these other cities, how they set up their fees, how they charged, and we’re proposing to change that to recover more of our costs, if you will, for the types of plans, engineering reports, plan sheets that engineering has to review, development services engineering and public works engineering, if you want to call it that,” Mr. Kirch said.

Also, if a building permit is for property in a floodplain, the city of Apache Junction should charge $50 for an administrative fee and an additional $450 for an engineering review fee, he said.

Other fees would be assessed for changes to the geographic information system map, such as $25 for new buildings or additions, $50 for address changes, $25 for rezonings, $5 per lot for subdivision plats and $50 for lot splits, according to Mr. Kirch’s presentation to the council.

“Essentially if you do a project that expands the footprint of your building, we record that in GIS. Obviously the assessor does too,” he said.

“We don’t charge anybody if they want to change their address. So we have folks all of the time, if they live on a corner of X street and Y street and they want to put the pool in what we think is the front yard because they want the pool to have a view of the mountains, so now we have to change their street address. We change the street address and then we have to notify 22 or 26 agencies, 9-1-1, the assessor. I’m suggesting we charge $50 to keep track of it,” he said.

Housing subdivision fees for the city of Apache Junction haven’t been updated since 2006, Mr. Kirch said.

The present single-family home fee is determined by adding up separate amounts for livable and non-livable areas, then using a tier system for the building permit and multiplying that by 65 percent for a plan review cost, according to a presentation to the council made by Dave Zellner of the city’s building and code compliance division.

The proposed new single-family home fee is to be the total square feet under the roof multiplied by $1.20, for the building permit and plan review, he said.

With the proposed fee structure, it would be simplified for a 2,000-square-foot home with a 400-square-foot garage and 200-square-foor porch costing $3,120, figured by 2,600 square feet of roof times $1.20.

“That makes it simpler for the developer, the builder. They can get it, it’s done, and in most cases they’re less worried about the cost than just getting through the process and knowing where to send the check and stuff,” Mr. Zellner said.

