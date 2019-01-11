City of Apache Junction adjusts speed limits near schools

The City of Apache Junction has made adjustments to various speed-limit signs near schools in the city after a review of traffic signage.

Signs that are being replaced are in the areas of the Apache Junction High School and Four Peaks, Desert Vista and Avalon elementary schools.

Speed limits around schools are 25 mph and 15 mph in the designated crosswalk areas.

The city is making these adjustments to ensure that changes in the speed limits at any given time do not change by more than 10 mph, according to a release.

“The review comes as law-enforcement and public works officials continue to review state road rules and comply with those speed zones around our schools,” according to the release.

