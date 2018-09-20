City manager to approve contracts up to $50,000, Apache Junction council decides

Requiring the Apache Junction City Council to approve purchases of $25,000 or more has been increased to $50,000 under city code changes.

“Essentially what this is, is this is a procurement code and the biggest change is the limit of the dollar amount. The current dollar amount, there are two levels … $25,000 and above and less than $25,000,” City Attorney Joel Stern said to the council Sept. 18.

“So what we’re doing is we’re going to create four new levels,” he said.

The council voted 7-0 on Sept. 18 to approve the changes, which include:

Items less than $5,000 can now be purchased by the city manager or his or her designee without quotes.

Purchases of $5,000-$9,999 may be made by the city manager or a designee by soliciting at least three informal written quotes and would be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Those purchases of $10,000 but less than $50,000 may be made by the city manager or a designee by soliciting at least three formal written quotes and would be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Items of more than $50,000 are approved by a vote of the city council.

“This will assist the city manager’s staff in procuring all sorts of … items and goods and services for the city,” Mr. Stern said.

“Less than $5,000, that’s the best part. That can be done locally without any kind of official bid, so that will help out the local businesses,” he said.

Voting for the changes to the procurement code were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.

The procurement policy has not been looked at since 2004, Councilman Struble said Sept. 5.

“It was a much-needed review to bring us up to date. The revised dollar amounts will allow the staff to operate in a more effective and efficient manner. We are always looking for ways to use local businesses for our supply and service needs,” he said.

“I have long encouraged the procurement policy be changed to the $50,000 level. There are items the council approves in the budget process that staff had to come back to the council to get approval to purchase the item,” Councilman Dave Waldron said Sept. 5.

“So, for example, a vehicle that was approved in the budget had to come back to the council if it is over $25,000, which they are these days. Staff would have to take time to make a presentation to purchase something that was already approved. Moving the limit to $50,000 will save staff and council time and better reflects pricing in this day and age,” he said.

Giving staff the ability to purchase items below a specific amount will allow for flexibility in getting needed material faster and locally if it’s available, Councilman Waldron said.

“This is a good policy for the city and for the taxpayers by reducing purchasing time and duplication of efforts,” he said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com