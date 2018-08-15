City looks for applicants for various boards and commissions

The city of Apache Junction is seeking applicants for various boards and commissions.

“Serving on a board or commission provides an opportunity to work closely with other citizens and the City Council to help make decisions about the future of the city,” a release from the city stated.

Board and commission members are appointed by the council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting. Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term, which vary by board and commission.

Vacancies include:

Board of Adjustment – two positions with three-year terms .

. Construction Code Board of Appeals – one professional architect or engineer with a two-year term, one general contractor for an initial one-year term and one contractor (other than a general contractor) for a two-year term .

. Health and Human Services Commission – two positions with three-year terms .

. Library Board – two positions with three year-terms .

. Municipal Property Corporation Board – two positions, one with a three-year term and one with a one-year term .

. Parks and Recreation Commission – three positions with three-year terms .

. Planning and Zoning Commission – two positions with three-year terms .

. Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board – two positions with four-year terms .

All appointments require residency within the city of Apache Junction except the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Health and Human Services Commission.

“While it is helpful if you have some experience or knowledge about the board or commission on which you wish to serve, the desire to contribute your talents, ideas and opinions to enhance the community is most important,” the release stated, adding time commitments vary based on the specific appointment; some meet monthly while others meet on an as-needed basis.

Applications must be submitted online by Friday, Sept. 14, and can be found at ajcity.net/boards. Additional information on the city’s boards and commissions is also available online.

For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted online using a public computer available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Candidates will be interviewed and appointed at council meetings in September and October. For additional information or assistance, contact the city manager’s office at 480-474-5066.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.