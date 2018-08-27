City invites community to Active Transportation Plan open house
Apache Junction is developing a transportation plan for sidewalks, bicycle lanes, bicycle paths and equestrian paths in the community. (Photo courtesy city of Apache Junction)
The public is invited to the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, for an open house as the city continues to develop its first Active Transportation Plan.
The second community meeting on the topic will run until 8 p.m. in room B-117 at the MGC, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
The plan, according to a release, will help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and other modes of non-vehicular transportation.
The third informational meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Multi-Generational Center.
