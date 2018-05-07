City clerk seeks arguments for, against vote on permanent base adjustment

Arguments supporting or opposing Proposition 423, the permanent base adjustment to the 1979-80 base expenditure limitation of the city of Apache Junction, are being accepted by the Apache Junction city clerk.
The arguments will be included in the publicity pamphlet that will be distributed prior to the Aug, 28 city primary election, according to a release.
Arguments are limited to 300 words and must be accompanied by a filing fee of $60 per argument. The $60 filing fee constitutes sponsorship of the argument, according to the release from the city clerk’s office.
“Each argument filed must include a sworn statement of each person sponsoring it. If the argument is sponsored by an organization, it shall contain the sworn statement of two executive officers of the organization or, if sponsored by a political committee, it shall contain the sworn statement of the committee’s chairman or treasurer,” according to the release.
Examples of the wording of this sworn statement are available from the Apache Junction City Clerk’s Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Sworn statements do not need to be notarized.
The person or persons signing the argument shall complete a separate form which must include their residence or post office address and a telephone number. This information will not appear in the publicity pamphlet.
The filing deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30. City offices are open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed on Fridays and holidays.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 480-982-8002, option 5.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.