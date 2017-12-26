City of Apache Junction sponsors “tree-cycling” for 13th year

A live or freshly cut Christmas tree is a wonderful way to spruce up the holiday season and it doesn’t have to be detrimental to the environment. Instead of sending a live tree to a landfill, recycle the freshly cut Christmas tree.
The city of Apache Junction is participating in this Christmas tree recycling effort again for 2018 marking 13 years of participation by providing two free drop-off points in the city. The Apache Junction sites available to accept trees for recycling will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off Dec. 26, 2017–Feb. 1, 2018.
The sites are:
- Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.
- Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.
Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees. Flocked trees will not be accepted because the flocking does not break down in the environment.
Last year approximately 450 trees were recycled into mulch saving approximately 10 cubic yards from being taken to the landfill. The total for 13 years participation by the city is approximately 145 cubic yards equating to almost 1,400 trees being recycled productively back into the environment.
Direct any questions about this program to the Apache Junction Public Works department at 480-982-1055.