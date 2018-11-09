Citizens on Patrol program seeks members to aid PCSO

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Citizens on Patrol is looking for members to assist their neighborhoods in crime prevention by acting as “eyes and ears” for the PCSO.

The COP organization is made up of “concerned citizens working within the community with the primary purpose of assisting their neighborhood in crime prevention by acting as additional eyes and ears for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a release.

Citizens on Patrol volunteers do not possess police authority but do assist deputies with various tasks. Volunteers contribute their time and energy for organized patrols and other community activities under the direction of the sheriff’s office, the release stated.

Members are provided with training via the COP Academy and materials designed to inform the volunteers in the general topics of police functions, including legal issues, property offenses, communications, patrol procedures and observation tactics, first aid/CPR, AED use, traffic control and other tasks designed to assist the sheriff’s office in its mission.

“The educational presentations are designed to inform the citizens of certain aspects of the sheriff’s office operations and to give the volunteers some very basic procedures to follow while conducting their community patrol activities,” stated COP director Michael Dowd. “Under no circumstances will members of COP represent themselves as deputy sheriffs’, and they are not authorized to take any action that would endanger life or property. Volunteers do not carry weapons of any kind while on patrol.”

COP volunteers work in uniform and drive PCSO-dispatched patrol cars.

Citizens on Patrol members work in Gold Canyon, unincorporated areas of Apache Junction, Queen Valley, San Tan Valley, Casa Grande, and Arizona City in addition to other unincorporated areas within Pinal County.

Applicants must possess a valid driver’s license, be at least 21 years of age and hold a high school diploma or GED equivalent. They are subject to a background check and interview process. Successful applicants must attend and complete the COP Academy.

Seasonal residents are welcome to apply.

Members are asked to contribute a minimum of 16 hours of service to the program each month.

To learn more about COP visit PCSOCOP.com.

