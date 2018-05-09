Chip-seal street work, closures May 14-17 on five Apache Junction streets

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting chip-seal street maintenance on five streets May 14-17.
They are:
- Foothill Street, from State Route 88 to Goldfield Road.
- Wickiup Road, from Superstition Boulevard to Tepee Street.
- Vista Road, from State Route 88 to Superstition Boulevard.
- 16th Avenue, from Cortez Road to east end.
- 18th Avenue, from Cortez Road to east end.
This will result in intermittent traffic restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days, according to a release.
It will not necessitate a full road closure, but traffic may be stopped for short periods, including access to and from intersecting streets and driveways, according to the release.
