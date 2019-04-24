Child abuse, sexual assault reported April 11-15 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of child abuse and sexual assault incidents reported April 11-15 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual assault, reported at 9:01 p.m. April 13 at South Silly Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 60.

Sexual assault, reported at 8:43 p.m. April 14 in the 400 block of East Ninth Avenue.

Child abuse, reported at 4:22 p.m. April 15 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

