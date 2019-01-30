Child abuse reported Jan. 21-27 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the Jan. 21-27 general locations of child abuse reported to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Child abuse, reported at 9:03 p.m. Jan. 21 at South Winchester Road and East Quail Avenue.

Child abuse, reported at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of South Warner Drive.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

