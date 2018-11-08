Chelsea Connolly, Dena Kimble win Apache Junction school board election

Chelsea Connolly and Dena Kimble were elected to the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board in the Nov. 6 general election.

Unofficial voting results (last updated at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 7) show the following: With 102 of 102 precincts reporting, Chelsea Connolly, 6,921; Dena Kimble, 6,224; Braden Biggs, 5,605; and Gilbert K. Cancio, 2,849.

All precincts have early and provisional ballots that will be processed in the days to come, according to the Pinal County Elections Department’s website.

“All polling place ballots have been tabulated. We have (approximately) 30-35,000 early ballots and 6,800 provisional ballots to process,” elections department officials posted on the website at 3:29 a.m. Nov. 7.

Mr. Biggs, who graduated in 2010 from Apache Junction High School, is attending Mesa Community College. He is the community programs manager for United Way of Pinal County.

Mr. Cancio has a master of arts degree in organizational management, from the University of Phoenix, 2000; certified public manager, Arizona State University, 1997; bachelor of science in criminal justice, Northern Arizona University, 1973; and associate in arts in general studies, Eastern Arizona College, 1972. He is retired.

Mrs. Connolly, an AJUSD graduate, has three years of college, a loan originator license and attended real estate school. She is branch manager at Academy Mortgage Corp. in Apache Junction.

Mrs. Kimble, a graduate of Interior Design School and Institute for Paralegal Studies, is self-employed, owns Liberty Case Inc. and is manager of the Kimble Law Firm. She is the vice president of the AJUSD Governing Board.

AJUSD serves more than 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district has a focus on a “College Readiness For All” curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

