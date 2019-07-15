Charitable causes see record proceeds from specialty license-plate sales in Arizona

Customers who wish to select a plate can go to servicearizona.com. (ADOT)

Specialty license plates each have a unique look, but one thing they all have in common is the ability to raise a record amount of money for Arizona charitable causes.

In fiscal year 2018-19, which concluded June 30, a total of just over $11.2 million was raised for endeavors ranging from support of Arizona veterans programs, Special Olympics, organ donation, hunger relief, university scholarships and many other causes, according to a release.

Monies raised have steadily grown for a number of years. In fiscal year 2014-15, the total was just over $8.7 million, increasing to nearly $9.4 million in fiscal year 2015-16. Fiscal year 2016-17 saw more than $9.8 million raised followed by $10.6 million in fiscal year 2017-18.

“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen said in the release. “Raising more than $11 million in the last fiscal year proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes and organizations they believe in.”

Customers who wish to select a plate can go to servicearizona.com, and once a selection is made, may click on a link for more information that outlines the cause that’s supported by the plate’s sale.

Specialty plates are created by an act of the Arizona legislature, and the program, which began in 1989, is administered by the Motor Vehicle Division.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.