Central Arizona College to hold Alumni and Friends Celebration on Dec. 8

Central Arizona College will host a special Alumni and Friends Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Rd., Coolidge.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served in the new Everingham Student Union (I400). Featured guest speaker, Miguel “Mike” Sauceda, senior producer of Arizona PBS Emmy Award-winning program Arizona Horizon, a CAC alum and 2011 Wall of Success award recipient will address the audience.

After graduating from CAC, Mike began his career in 1984 at KOOL FM radio as a news reporter. He later worked at KOY radio and KTAR, where he worked for 24 years as a news anchor. In 1990, he joined the Arizona Horizon program as a producer/reporter, and has worked there since. He also has taught broadcasting at ASU as an adjunct professor.

Attendees may choose to attend the dinner only or attend the dinner event and Munsick Boys Cowboy Christmas Performance that will begin at 7 p.m. in the Pence Center.

The Munsick Boys are a group of four men who have been creating the rhythmic sounds of country since the boys could fit their hands around a guitar neck. The group is well-known for their Western American style, their harmonic blend of open sky folk, classical country and a pinch of edgy pop, a sound that gravitates to people of all ages.

All proceeds raised from the Munsick Boys performance will support CAC’s award winning rodeo teams.

Dinner tickets are $25 each or the combined dinner and concert tickets are $40 each. Tickets may be purchased online at centralaz.edu/alumni-events.

Angela Askey is from Central Arizona College