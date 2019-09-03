Central Arizona College hosts job expo Sept. 11 in Apache Junction

The 11th Annual Central Arizona College Job Expo is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Members from the community are encouraged to attend this event as well as alumni, current college students and high school seniors, according to a release.

Participants include::

Aerotek Staffing

AmericoCorps Program (Arizona Supreme Ct.)

Cactus Asphalt

Gold Canyon Golf Resort

H&R Block

Hand & Stone Massage

Handlebar Pub & Grill

J.O. Combs Unified School District No. 44

Mountain View Funeral Home

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Tri-City Cardiology

Tucson Police Department

Visiting Angels

There is still time for exhibitors to register for the expo. The general exhibitor fee is $30, while the fee for government and nonprofit organizations providing 501(c)3 proof is $20.

Members of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce can save an additional $5. Space is limited for this event and will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. The last day to register for the expo is Sept. 4.

For more information on how to register for the 11th Annual Job Expo, or to obtain a registration form, contact Ann Mitchell, coordinator of student employment, at 520-494-5428 or ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.