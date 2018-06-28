Celebrate July 4th with Salt River Tubing’s “Bag it for Bucks” event

Celebrate with a floating beach blast at Salt River Tubing’s “Bag it for Bucks,” 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

According to a press release, the Take Pride in America event will offer free patriotic leis for the first 1,000 tubers on the holiday. The cost of tube rental is $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube, which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking.

Salt River Tubing and KISSFM 104.7 radio station will encouraging floaters to lend a hand on their public lands and discard their picnic trash in the free litter bags distributed by Salt River Tubing employees, the release said of keeping the Salt River clean and beautiful.

Public land stewards will be rewarded Firecracker $Bucks – a $7 tube rental discount coupon, valid seven days a week July 5-Aug. 24, as an appreciation for floaters’ conservation efforts while “stashing and bagging” picnic trash in litter bags, the release stated.

To date, 760 tons of trash has been “stashed & bagged” on the Lower Salt River since 1996 during summer holiday weekends, noted the release.

“Our award-winning Bag it for Bucks event encourages public lands stewardship simply by utilizing the free litter bags while floating on the river. We applaud these efforts with our Firecracker Bucks as a thank you for helping to conserve natural resources in Tonto National Forest which will guarantee quality and enjoyable recreational opportunities on the Lower Salt River,” said Henri Breault, Salt River Tubing president, in a prepared statement.

Salt River Tubing is located in northeast Mesa on Power Road, just seven minutes from the 202 Salt River Tubing is located at East loop, Exit 23A, on north Power Road in Tonto National Forest.

Visit www.saltrivertubing.com for details.

