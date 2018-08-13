CBS highlights Gold Canyon Residents on ‘Whistleblowers’

Gold Canyon residents Glenn Walp and Steve Doran were featured on a new CBS TV Series “Whistleblower” Friday, Aug. 10.

The series began earlier this summer and plays every Friday at 8 p.m. The Aug. 10 program addressed the experiences of Mr. Walp and Mr. Doran during their employment at the Los Alamos National Laboratory — birthplace of the atomic bomb, according to a press release.

Mr. Walp was the lab’s top criminal/security investigator and Mr. Doran was second in command. They uncovered a large case of crime, corruption and cover-ups at a national laboratory.

As a result of their investigative efforts, multiple lab employees were incarcerated in federal prison; 18 top lab administrators were fired/transferred, including the director and deputy director of the lab; and President George W. Bush signed into law that from that signing forward a national lab must bid for a lab contract rather than be given the contract as had been done since the Manhattan Project began.

Mr. Walp and Mr. Doran were nominated for a National Ethics Award and were hailed as American Heroes by both sides of the aisle.

They also became consultants to the president of the University of California (lab contractor) to assist in cleaning the lab of its crime and corruption, and in the protecting of national secrets, a release states.

Mr. Walp authored a book “Implosion At Los Alamos” and it received an international award. He is the Gold Canyon ADOBE President, a Gold Canyon Lion and has been active in the community on many levels for many years.