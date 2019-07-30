Cathy Erchull assumes post as Long Realty’s designated broker

Cathy Erchull is the new designated broker for Long Realty (Submitted photo)

Long Realty’s management team is getting a makeover as Cathy Erchull assumes the post of designated broker for the company.

She is taking over from John Mijac, according to a press release, noting July 29 as her first day on the job for Ms. Erchull, who began in real estate in 1999 as a sales agent with Long Realty.

After an extended sojourn with another large local brokerage, she is back where she started but with greater responsibility, the release said.

Her realty career includes time in sales; teaching as an Arizona Department of Real Estate instructor and acting as branch manager and regional manager for her previous brokerage. She obtained her Arizona broker’s license in 2002 and is a graduate, REALTOR Institute member.

Her professional service includes serving as president of the Tucson Association of REALTORS and the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona, a wholly owned TAR subsidiary.

She also served as a regional vice president of the Arizona Association of REALTORS, was named Realtor of the Year for 2018 and is serving as a Tucson Association Charitable Foundation board member and chair of the Professional Development Committee and co-chair of Risk Committee for TAR, noted the release.

“Cathy is an excellent problem-solver with high ethical standards and a deep knowledge of our industry,” said Rosey Koberlein, CEO of Long Companies. “The designated broker carries tremendous responsibility, and Cathy is a perfect fit for the position. We’re delighted that she has joined us.”

The designated broker is central to the core business of any brokerage selling real estate with duties such as reviewing sales contracts and employment agreements, supervising company advertising, ensuring sales agents.

Associate brokers keep up with continuing-education requirements, dispute resolution and overseeing the efforts of the company’s licensed sales pros, according to the release.

