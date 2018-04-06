Case seeking 8 storage containers back before planning commission

A request to place eight temporary cargo storage containers for personal use at 2090 W. Superstition Blvd. will be discussed at the Tuesday, April 10, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Dean and Bonnie Varga, represented by Michelle Dahlke of Arizona Planning and Paralegal Solutions, are requesting a conditional use permit to allow for the placement of the temporary cargo storage containers.
The case was to be heard Tuesday, March 27, but was postponed by the applicant. The commission voted 7-0 to allow it to be continued. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and members Willie Howard, Steve Kridler, Michael McGraw, Robert Schroeder and Michael Frank.
“The owners of the subject property have submitted a request for a conditional use permit to allow for the storage of up to eight Conex containers. These containers would store the personal property of the owners. There will be no commercial storage on the subject property,” Ms. Dahlke wrote in a Feb. 23 citizen notification letter in the commission documents.
“The owners feel confident that the storage of containers on the subject property is a good interim land use that will have minimal impacts on adjacent properties or the immediate area,” Ms. Dahlke said.
The .57-acre property is primarily vacant with four existing Conex cargo storage containers – one 8-foot-by-40-foot container and three 8-foot-by-20-foot containers, Danielle Jordan, planning intern, said in a memo to the commission.
There is a chain-link fence on the west and south side property line and a block wall on the north and east side property lines, she said.
“The cargo containers would be a temporary use until a more permanent use of the property can be financially feasible for the property owners,” Ms. Jordan said.
Planning staff recommends approval of the request for a conditional use permit to allow temporary cargo storage containers at 2090 W. Superstition Blvd. for personal use, but not to add additional containers, she said.
“However, staff is not in favor of bringing in more containers than have already been placed without appropriate approvals, nor with the applicants’ requested time frame. Staff believes allowing the owners’ temporary use of the containers until a more permanent use can be established can be permitted,” she said.
“However, if no permanent use is established within the suggested timeline, staff would like to see the cargo containers removed or see the CUP resubmitted. Additionally, approving this CUP would allow for the property to be further cleaned up and bring it up to landscape code and other on-site improvements, like the refurbishing of the landscaping and screening of the chain link fence,” Ms. Jordan said in the memo.
Ironwood Drive properties
Also at the April 10 meeting, the commission is slated to hold a public hearing and vote on a city-initiated rezoning case for properties along Ironwood Drive between Apache Trail and Broadway Avenue, rezoning them from B-1 (General Commercial) to B-2/PD (Old West Commercial by Planned Development) for the purpose of revising certain code requirements to make future developments easier, according to the agenda.
“The goal of this rezoning is to allow relaxed setbacks, parking and landscaping requirements. By adopting the bulk regulations of the B-2 zoning district, staff believes future development will be easier,” Ms. Jordan said in a staff report to the commission.
“Additionally, relaxing the landscape and parking codes may also allow for the easier development and redevelopment of these properties,” she said.
The rezoning could attract retail businesses and professional offices, Ms. Jordan said.
“Currently, there is a proposed doctor’s office and retail space at the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Ironwood Drive that staff is working closely with that would benefit from this rezoning,” she said.
Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com